Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 24 December 2019 18:21 Hits: 2

McPherson never thought he'd make a Christmas album. Then, he says, "I got a bug in my ear." He and his band perform live in studio from Socks. Originally broadcast Dec. 11, 2018.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2019/12/24/789831354/a-roots-and-rockabilly-holiday-concert-with-jd-mcpherson-and-his-band?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music