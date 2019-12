Articles

Published on Tuesday, 24 December 2019

Blessed with a Kentucky croon and a gift for storytelling, Childers offers a slice of country life on his recent album, with songs about marriage, life on the road and the school bus he took as a kid.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2019/12/24/791003330/tyler-childers-country-squire-is-among-the-best-country-albums-of-2019?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music