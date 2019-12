Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 24 December 2019

Tommy Sands has made his Sargent Pepper, his Pet Sounds, an album that smashes down the boundaries of traditional Irish Folk music and embraces every culture that exists in Ireland today, and them some! A stunning album.

