Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 25 December 2019 10:23 Hits: 2

Christmas was chaos and travel, and the big New Year's Eve party is just around the corner? Time to take a breather in the few days in between, the days the Germans call "between the years."

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/cool-as-a-cucumber-unflappable-german-idioms-on-tranquility/a-50991178?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf