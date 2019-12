Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Sunday, 22 December 2019 12:00 Hits: 2

Susan Stamberg and Murray Horwitz read original stories about Hanukkah, from a celebration interrupted by a stranger to a group that brings the holiday to another planet.

(Image credit: Rachel Stallworth/Flickr)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2019/12/22/784824356/hanukkah-lights-2019?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music