Casting aspersions on all the fools who cemented their 2019 end-of-year lists before Santa came to town, this singing, yodeling, whistling, mustachioed, Louisiana weirdo named Nick Shoulders just screwed up everyone's 2019 country music flow charts by releasing a serious "best of" contender here in the middle of shivery December.

