Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Sunday, 22 December 2019 02:12 Hits: 3

On Saturday, December 21st, 2019, the hottest show in the Live Music Capital of the World commenced at 3:30 in the afternoon, and came with free admission. It was Redd Volkaert's final Saturday afternoon matinee residency at The Continental Club on South Congress, a spot he's held for 20-something years.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/end-of-an-era-redd-volkaert-takes-his-final-bow-in-austin/