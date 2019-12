Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 18 December 2019 10:00 Hits: 5

When Los Lobos gathered behind the Tiny Desk, it felt like they were cramped in the back room of a family Christmas party, calling up tunes from the Latin holiday song book.

(Image credit: Catie Dull/NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2019/12/18/788809331/los-lobos-tiny-desk-concert?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music