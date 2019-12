Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 18 December 2019 10:30 Hits: 2

Watch Anglo-Americana London duo Copper Viper performing live their unreleased song 'Opal & The Bear'. They will be returning to London's Green Note together with English fingerstyle guitarist Karl Culley on Friday 28th February. Not to be missed!

