Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 19 December 2019 10:05 Hits: 3

The Buffalo, N.Y. trio sounds more like '90s street rap than modern hitmakers, but has found its way to success anyway: business co-signs from Jay-Z and Eminem and, this month, its major label debut.

(Image credit: Vuhlandes/Courtesy of the artist)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2019/12/19/789690521/griselda-records-puts-buffalo-hip-hop-on-the-map?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music