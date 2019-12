Articles

Published on Thursday, 19 December 2019

We celebrate 25 Years of democracy in South Africa by focusing on the trailblazers that stayed during the brutal era of apartheid, featuring Herbie Tsoaeli and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra.

(Image credit: Steve Gordon/Musicpics.co.za)

