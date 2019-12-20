Maddie Tae visit TODAY

Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 20 December 2019 10:04 Hits: 4

Maddie & Tae are slated to make two upcoming performances on NBC's TODAY Show. The duo will sing their single "Die From A Broken Heart" tomorrow, Dec. 20 at 10 a.m. local time. The duo will return for the New Year's Eve edition of the show, performing "Bathroom Floor," a breakup song co-written by the pair with Josh Kerr. Maddie & Tae recently released a cover of "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas."...

