The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Maddie Tae visit TODAY

Category: Art/Music Hits: 4

Maddie & Tae are slated to make two upcoming performances on NBC's TODAY Show. The duo will sing their single "Die From A Broken Heart" tomorrow, Dec. 20 at 10 a.m. local time. The duo will return for the New Year's Eve edition of the show, performing "Bathroom Floor," a breakup song co-written by the pair with Josh Kerr. Maddie & Tae recently released a cover of "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas."...

Read more https://www.countrystandardtime.com/news/newsitem2.asp?xid=10892

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version