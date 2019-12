Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 19 December 2019 10:10 Hits: 2

Featuring Voice of the People, Sam Lee, Lisa O'Neill, Alden Patterson & Dashwood, Lisa Knapp, Olivia Chaney, Alasdair Roberts, Harp & a Monkey, Lady Maisery and Jimmy Aldridge & Sid Goldsmith, Oysterband, Red River Dialect and more.

The post Folk Show: Episode 68 appeared first on Folk Radio UK - Folk Music Magazine.

Read more https://www.folkradio.co.uk/2019/12/folk-show-episode-68/