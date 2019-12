Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 18 December 2019 18:44 Hits: 5

A few late-year greats, including tracks from Dark Thoughts, Irreversible Entanglements and Shorelights. Plus, a nine-hour playlist of the year in Viking's Choice.

(Image credit: Courtesy of the artist)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/allsongs/2019/12/18/789302077/vikings-choice-burger-punk-hard-swung-free-jazz-bioluminescent-ambient?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music