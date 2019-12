Articles

Letitia VanSant will release her sophomore album, "Circadian," on Feb. 21, 2020, she announced today. VanSant occupies a musical space that incorporates folk and roots sounds. The Baltimore singer released the song "Something Real" yesterday and its accompanying music video, filmed on the Chesapeake Bay near VanSant's grandfather's old house with VanSant's friends and giant dog in tow....

