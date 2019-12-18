Articles

Category: Art/Music

The Lumineers’ “Gloria” was the most-played Americana music song of the year, according to a tally released this morning by the Americana Music Association. The Top 10: Lumineers – “Gloria” Josh Ritter – “Old Black Magic” Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real – “Bad Case” Brittany Howard – “Stay High” The Avett Brothers – “High Steppin'” Tedeschi Trucks Band…

The post Lumineers top 2019 Americana singles list with “Gloria” appeared first on Americana One.

