Hayes Carll’s “What It Is” named top Americana album in 2019

The Americana Music Association reports that Hayes’ Carll’s “What It Is” was the most played album on Americana radio stations in 2019, just ahead of the most recent releases by Josh Ritter and the Lumineers. The Top 10: Hayes Carll – What It Is Josh Ritter – Fever Breaks The Lumineers – III Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real…

