Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 18 December 2019 15:06 Hits: 0

Salt House announce new album 'Huam', one that sees them solidify their reputation as fine interpreters of words both old and new. The group’s meticulous attention to detail, shared passions and care for their craft sees them soar.

The post Salt House Announce New album and Tour ‘HUAM’ appeared first on Folk Radio UK - Folk Music Magazine.

Read more https://www.folkradio.co.uk/2019/12/salt-house-announce-new-album-and-tour-huam/