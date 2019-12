Articles

Grammy-nominated country music songwriter and performer Brent Cobb will be touring extensively once again in 2020, and he'll start by stripping it all down and performing his much-beloved songs in seated, intimate venues this winter in a tour being called, "A Night of Fine Acoustic Country Music with Brent Cobb."

