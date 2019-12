Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 17 December 2019 17:10 Hits: 2

Joan Shelley tries to write about love like it's "something that's got its own motion and inevitabilities outside our own plans and desires and fantasies."

(Image credit: Jamie Stow/WXPN)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/world-cafe/2019/12/17/788839465/difficult-truths-best-whispered-joan-shelley-sees-the-beauty-in-the-fading?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music