Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 18 December 2019 09:31 Hits: 6

Aubrie Sellers will open tour dates with Robert Earl Keen after previously announcing dates with Tanya Tucker. Sellers will join the Keen tour from Jan. 23 in Birmingham, Ala. through Feb. 27 in Denver with stops in Georgia, Florida, Texas, and New Mexico. Sellers will tour in support of her forthcoming sophomore album "Far From Home,...

Read more https://www.countrystandardtime.com/news/newsitem2.asp?xid=10889