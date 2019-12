Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 18 December 2019 09:21 Hits: 7

"The Rise of Skywalker" is the final episode in the latest Star Wars trilogy, and perhaps the Star Wars finale. But although the 40-odd year sci-fi marathon will likely continue, could franchise fatigue set in?

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/star-wars-episode-ix-is-it-really-over/a-51709984?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf