Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 17 December 2019 14:57 Hits: 5

A former backup singer, a group of bluegrass veterans and a budding R&B star — seven artists bubbling under in Music City that won't be ignored in the new year.

(Image credit: Samantha Gordon/Courtesy of the artist)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/world-cafe/2019/12/17/788551779/exceptional-nashville-debuts-you-may-have-missed-in-2019?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music