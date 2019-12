Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 17 December 2019 10:24 Hits: 8

In 2020, the world will be celebrating the famous classical music composer, Ludwig van Beethoven, with exciting projects and orchestras big and small.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/beethoven-celebrated-across-the-globe/a-51697927?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf