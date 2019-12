Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 17 December 2019 11:09 Hits: 7

As part of the Saxon Year for Industrial Culture, a new exhibition in Leipzig explores artworks that reflect the shifting effects of technological progress on humans since the beginning of the industrial revolution.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/the-continuing-integration-of-human-and-machine/a-51704887?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf