Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 16 December 2019 19:26 Hits: 4

Released in 1994, this modern Christmas classic tapped out at No. 3 last season. This year, the Queen of Christmas claims her No. 1 crown.

(Image credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2019/12/16/788491272/after-25-years-mariah-careys-all-i-want-for-christmas-is-you-is-no-1-at-last?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music