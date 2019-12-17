The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Smith releases new video

Category: Art/Music Hits: 8

Caitlyn Smith released the live video for "Damn You For Breaking My Heart" from her sophomore album "Supernova," out March 13 on Monument Records. "Damn You For Breaking My Heart" is the second track released from "Supernova," the follow-up to her 2018 debut "Starfire." Smith will open for Little Big Town on their The Nightfall Tour. Kicking off Jan. 17, the tour will run through May 2. The track listing is: 1. Long Time Coming 2. Damn You For Breaking My Heart...

