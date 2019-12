Articles

Tuesday, 17 December 2019

Hot off Friday's release of his new collaboration "Just the Way" with Parmalee, Blanco Brown, who had a hit single with "The Git Up," will release a remix of the viral hit featuring Ciara this Friday. "The Git Up (feat. Ciara) [Remix]" features a brand-new verse, written by Ciara and Jasper Cameron, the producer that originally introduced the two artists in 2004....

