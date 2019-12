Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 16 December 2019 18:53 Hits: 6

Grammy nominated, CMA-winning, well-respected and admired singer and songwriter Brandy Clark is prepping the release of a new album in the new year called 'Your Life Is A Record.' Though details on the new record are still a little light, Brandy did preview the new record recently during a promotional event.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/new-brandy-clark-album-your-life-is-a-record-coming/