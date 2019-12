Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 16 December 2019 13:06 Hits: 2

An anonymous seller is offering a bundle of alleged early drawings by Gerhard Richter for millions of euros. The star painter is angered and has finally spoken out, saying half the booty should be burned.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/german-artist-gerhard-richter-calls-early-works-junk/a-51691165?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf