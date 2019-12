Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 16 December 2019 13:56 Hits: 10

Around 130 publicly funded professional orchestras, over 80 permanent opera companies and billions in subsidies: Germany's unique musical landscape has created a global hub for classical music.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/how-germany-became-a-classical-music-mecca/a-51660889?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf