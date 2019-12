Articles

Published on Sunday, 15 December 2019

On Thursday, September 13th, Whitey Morgan and the 78's played a show at The Apollo near Rockford, Illinois when they had an unexpected visitor stop by in the form of Cheap Trick Rick, a.k.a. Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Rick Nielsen. "Apparently he is a fan," Whitey Morgan tells Saving Country Music. "He's a great dude."

