Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Sunday, 15 December 2019 19:18 Hits: 7

One sign that mainstream country music continues to improve is the decrease in "country" songs that were worthy of rants in 2019 compared to previous years. However there were a few exceptions in 2019, and songs worthy of taking out back to the woodshed. Our full-throated opposition to these monstrosities misappropriated as "country."

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/the-worst-country-songs-of-2019/