Tenpenny extends tour

Mitchell Tenpenny revealed the second leg to his headline Anything She Says Tour today . Special guests include RCA Nashville duo Seaforth (Tom Jordan, Mitchell Thompson) and Sony Nashville's Adam Doleac. The first leg wraps this weekend after a run of sold out dates including the finale show at Webster Hall in New York City and the tour opener in Nashville, where Tenpenny received a RIAA Double Platinum certification plaque for his No. 1 debut single "Drunk Me."...

