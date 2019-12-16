Tenpenny extends tour

Articles

Published on Monday, 16 December 2019

Mitchell Tenpenny revealed the second leg to his headline Anything She Says Tour today . Special guests include RCA Nashville duo Seaforth (Tom Jordan, Mitchell Thompson) and Sony Nashville's Adam Doleac. The first leg wraps this weekend after a run of sold out dates including the finale show at Webster Hall in New York City and the tour opener in Nashville, where Tenpenny received a RIAA Double Platinum certification plaque for his No. 1 debut single "Drunk Me."...

