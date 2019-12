Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Sunday, 15 December 2019 20:55 Hits: 5

Composer and Moog adventurer wrote hit instrumental "Popcorn" and, with Jean-Jacques Perrey, "Baroque Hoedown"

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/gershon-kingsley-moog-popcorn-dead-927382/