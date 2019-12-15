Thompson enters world of comedy

Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Sunday, 15 December 2019 09:48 Hits: 21

Keifer Thompson - one half of Thompson Square - officially enters the world of comedy as he announces 13 tour dates in early 2020. The Reviver Entertainment artist rolled out new comedic material back in August at Nashville's Zanies Comedy Night Club before a sold-out crowd. Thompson hosted the night, called "Laughs and Lyrics," and presented his unique brand of song-oriented comedy including songs like "Ain't No Branches on My Family Tree" and "Die-M-C-A."...

Read more https://www.countrystandardtime.com/news/newsitem2.asp?xid=10870