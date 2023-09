Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 07 September 2023 09:11 Hits: 5

NPR's A Martinez speaks with singer Laufey about making jazz more accessible to younger generations. She has a new album called Bewitched.

(Image credit: Gemma Warren / Courtesy of the Artist /Gemma Warren / Courtesy of the Artist )

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/09/07/1198065570/laufeys-new-album-of-love-songs-is-called-bewitched