Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 08 September 2023 15:15 Hits: 5

After human remains taken from Africa were stored in Berlin for over a century, living descendants have been identified for the first time. Growing calls to repatriate the remains could soon be answered.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/skulls-from-german-colonies-offer-dark-lessons-from-the-past/a-66762330?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf