Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Sunday, 10 September 2023 14:08 Hits: 7

The eclectic rock combo's new album Peace...Like a River was inspired by the introspection of Paul Simon and the unpredictability of Miles Davis

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-features/warren-haynes-health-govt-mule-album-peace-like-a-river-1234817902/