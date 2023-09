Articles

Published on Friday, 08 September 2023

In his horn, subway cars rumbled, buses hissed, traffic screeched and sirens howled. Homeless for more than a decade, Gayle was forever in conversation with the streets of New York.

(Image credit: Hiroyuki Ito/Getty Images)

