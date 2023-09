Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 08 September 2023 17:37 Hits: 6

"Why does every 19-year-old girl go through the most gut wrenching, earth shattering, world collapsing, emotionally damaging, heartbreak?" one fan wrote on social media after listening to the album

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/olivia-rodrigo-guts-album-release-fan-reactions-1234820731/