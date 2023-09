Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 07 September 2023 15:54 Hits: 2

It feels very strange to even talk about the CMA Awards at this moment in country music when everything else is centered around the wild success of wild-assed and under-produced guys like Zach Bryan and Oliver Anthony.

The post Lainey Wilson Leads 2023 CMA Awards Nominations first appeared on Saving Country Music.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/lainey-wilson-leads-2023-cma-awards-nominations/