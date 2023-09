Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 08 September 2023 07:00 Hits: 2

With her hit song "Padam Padam," a bold new album, and a Vegas residency on the way, the Australian pop queen talks about enjoying an exciting new chapter of her career

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-features/kylie-minogue-padam-padam-vegas-interview-cover-story-1234820119/