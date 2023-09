Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 06 September 2023 21:06 Hits: 0

Why are humans attracted to art that combines sadness and beauty? A brain scientist says sadness has benefits like helping elicit empathy and purging negative emotion.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/09/06/1173993223/understanding-the-joy-that-many-find-in-sadness