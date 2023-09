Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 04 September 2023

In 2010, Jay-Z spoke to Fresh Air about growing up in a housing project in Brooklyn, watching crack cocaine transform his neighborhood and finding his identity in a recording studio.

