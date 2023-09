Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 04 September 2023 21:03 Hits: 0

A documentary traces Little Richard's life and career, from his gender-bending early days on America's Chitlin' Circuit of R&B clubs to his stardom as an early rock pioneer.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/09/04/1197554004/little-richard-doc-explores-the-rock-n-roll-icons-connection-to-queer-culture