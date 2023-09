Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 04 September 2023 20:58 Hits: 0

In an "unprecedented" move, the estate of Notorious B.I.G. is among those to reclaim songs from the iconic label's catalog

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/sean-diddy-combs-bad-boy-artists-music-rights-returns-1234818021/