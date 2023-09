Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 02 September 2023 11:47 Hits: 1

The singer-songwriter, who popularized beach bum soft rock with the escapist song and turned that celebration of loafing into an empire of restaurants, resorts and frozen concoctions, has died.

(Image credit: Dave Martin/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/09/02/1197419502/jimmy-buffett-margaritaville-dies