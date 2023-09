Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 04 September 2023 06:37 Hits: 1

The Pakistan Art Forum supports emerging artists dealing with feminist or LGBTQ themes, allowing unconventional voices to emerge.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/a-safe-space-for-pakistani-artists-tackling-taboo-topics/a-66669076?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf