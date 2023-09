Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 01 September 2023 17:34 Hits: 1

André Benjamin spoke to Fresh Air in 2006 about his music and his Outkast persona: " André 3000 ... just goes there and has a ball; André Benjamin is the person that goes to Whole Foods."

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/09/01/1197212691/fresh-air-celebrates-50-years-of-hip-hop-outkasts-andre-3000